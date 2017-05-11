BRIEF-Yixin announces strategic investments

May 11 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd

* Yixin capital limited-group of strategic investors entered into agreements pursuant to which they agreed to make investments in co of up to rmb 4 billion

* Yixin capital limited says strategic investors include tencent, bitauto, china orient amc international, and sf express founder wei wang

* Yixin capital limited - after close of transaction, bitauto will hold over 48 percent of yixin's outstanding share capital

* Yixin capital limited - will change its name to yixin group limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: