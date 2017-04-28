BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78
* Ubiquiti Networks reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
April 28 YMT Co Ltd :
* Says 503 million won worth of its second series registered convertible bonds have been converted into 50,300 shares of the company at 10,000 won/share, as of April 28
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/oQAK9l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ubiquiti Networks reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
May 4 CBS Corp reported a 6.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue from a year earlier, when the owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network benefited from higher advertising revenue from the Super Bowl and an extra NFL playoff game.