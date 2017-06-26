BRIEF-Perfect optronics may record consol loss attributable for HY
* Expected that group may record a significant consolidated loss attributable to equity holders of company for six months ending 30 June 2017
June 26 YMT Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy land and buildings worth 6.89 billion won from Sungwon J.S Co.,Ltd to expand production scale
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating