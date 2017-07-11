July 11 YOC AG:

* ‍AROUND 30 % REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​

* ‍INCREASED REVENUE BY ABOUT 24 % TO AN ESTIMATED EUR 3.7 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017​

* ‍PRESUMABLY ACHIEVED A BALANCED OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) IN Q2 OF 2017​