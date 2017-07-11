BRIEF-China Television Media to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 14
July 11 YOC AG:
* AROUND 30 % REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST HALF OF 2017
* INCREASED REVENUE BY ABOUT 24 % TO AN ESTIMATED EUR 3.7 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017
* PRESUMABLY ACHIEVED A BALANCED OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) IN Q2 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 14
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 17