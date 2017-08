May 30 (Reuters) - YOC AG:

* EXCEEDS REVENUE FORECAST AND IMPROVES EBITDA IN Q1/2017

* Q1 ‍EBITDA AT EUR -0.1 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR -0.4 MILLION)​

‍ACHIEVED MORE THAN 36 % REVENUE GROWTH TO EUR 3.09 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 (Q1/2016: EUR 2.27 MILLION), EXCEEDING ITS OWN FORECAST​