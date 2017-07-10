BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says "continue to favour international stocks over U.S. stocks"- CNBC
* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill says "continue to favour international stocks over U.S. stocks"- CNBC Further company coverage:
July 10 (Reuters) -
* Yogaworks sees IPO of 5 million shares of its common stock priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - SEC filing
* Great Hill Equity Partners and their affiliated companies has indicated an interest in purchasing up to $10 million of co's shares in offering
* Yogaworks adds imperial capital to its list of underwriters Source text for Eikon:
* Says Nakashima to pay co termination fee of $15 million if deal not completed by termination date, regulatory approvals not obtained