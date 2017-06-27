PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 27
June 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 27 Yojee Ltd:
* Says a memorandum of understanding has been signed with One Sports Puma
* Says terms include licensing Yojee software as well as moving OS Puma freight through Yojee's on-demand delivery network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GDS Holdings Ltd - Alibaba Group has confirmed a pre-commitment order to take full-capacity of company's recently announced beijing 3 data center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: