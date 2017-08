March 29 (Reuters) - Yokohama Reito Co Ltd

* Says it will offer 10 billion yen first series subordinated loan on March 31

* Says it will offer 5 billion yen second series subordinated loan on Sept. 29

* Maturity on March 31, 2077

