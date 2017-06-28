BRIEF-Mexan says FY loss attributable HK$516,000
* FY loss attributable HK$516,000 versus profit of HK$35.8 mln
June 28 Yongsheng Advanced Materials Co Ltd :
* Yongsheng Dyeing entered into second Shanghai International trust agreement with Shanghai International
* Pursuant to deal Yongsheng Dyeing agreed to participate in asset management plan operated by Shanghai International
* Yongsheng Dyeing to deposit an investment amount of rmb30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit year attributable to equity holders of company HK$73.9 million versus HK$506.0 million