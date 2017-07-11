BRIEF-333D Ltd names new Executive Chairman
* John Conidi, currently non-executive chairman, will move into an executive chairman position immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Young & Co's Brewery Plc:
* In first thirteen weeks, managed house revenues were up 10.8% in total and up 8.6% on a like-for-like basis
* "As every year of strong performance goes by, we set bar higher for ourselves while economic environment is becoming more challenging"
* "We operate very much at premium end of sector and resilience of this segment's customer base has, so far, been encouraging" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* John Conidi, currently non-executive chairman, will move into an executive chairman position immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, July 6 European farmers on Thursday welcomed a landmark agreement between the EU and Japan on a free trade pact which will remove tariffs on much of their bilateral trade and triple agricultural exports.