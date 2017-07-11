July 11 Young & Co's Brewery Plc:

* In first thirteen weeks, managed house revenues were up 10.8% in total and up 8.6% on a like-for-like basis

* "As every year of strong performance goes by, we set bar higher for ourselves while economic environment is becoming more challenging"

"We operate very much at premium end of sector and resilience of this segment's customer base has, so far, been encouraging"