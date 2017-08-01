FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-YouTube to apply tougher treatment to videos flagged as potential violations of policies on "hate speech"‍​
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
Reuters Focus
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-YouTube to apply tougher treatment to videos flagged as potential violations of policies on "hate speech"‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - YouTube :

* YouTube says will soon be applying tougher treatment to videos flagged by users as potential violations of policies on "hate speech and violent extremism"‍​

* YouTube - If flagged videos don’t violate policies but contain "controversial religious or supremacist content", they will be placed in limited state

* YouTube says will begin to roll the new treatment out to videos on desktop versions of YouTube in coming weeks - Blog‍​

* ‍YouTube says flagged videos will remain on YouTube behind an interstitial, won’t be recommended, won’t be monetized, won’t have key features - Blog Source text : (bit.ly/2hjCP5F) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.