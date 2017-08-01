FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-YouTube to apply tougher treatment to videos flagged as potential violations of policies on "hate speech"‍​
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 8 minutes ago

BRIEF-YouTube to apply tougher treatment to videos flagged as potential violations of policies on "hate speech"‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - YouTube :

* YouTube says will soon be applying tougher treatment to videos flagged by users as potential violations of policies on "hate speech and violent extremism"‍​

* YouTube - If flagged videos don’t violate policies but contain "controversial religious or supremacist content", they will be placed in limited state

* YouTube says will begin to roll the new treatment out to videos on desktop versions of YouTube in coming weeks - Blog‍​

* ‍YouTube says flagged videos will remain on YouTube behind an interstitial, won’t be recommended, won’t be monetized, won’t have key features - Blog Source text : (bit.ly/2hjCP5F) Further company coverage:

