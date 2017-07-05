BRIEF-Gosuncn Technology Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 28.68 pct to 43.82 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 28.68 percent to 43.82 percent, or to be 170 million yuan to 190 million yuan
July 5Youzu Interactive Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 11
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Jh9QLL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 28.68 percent to 43.82 percent, or to be 170 million yuan to 190 million yuan
BEIJING, July 5 Primavera Capital Group, one of China's largest private-equity firms, is paying closer attention to domestic opportunities in sectors such as health and technology in the face of stricter capital controls at home and rising protectionism overseas.