3 months ago
BRIEF-Yowie updates on legal claim against Yowie North America
June 1, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Yowie updates on legal claim against Yowie North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Yowie Group Ltd:

* Update on legal claim against Yowie North America by Whetstone Chocolate Factory and Atlantic Candy Co for breach of manufacturing agreement

* Both parties recently conducted a non-binding mediation session

* Parties were unable to negotiate a satisfactory outcome during mediation session

* Case is now likely to go to trial towards end of 2017

* Yowie North America has disclaimed liability and is defending action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

