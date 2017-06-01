BRIEF-Yowie updates on legal claim against Yowie North America

June 1 (Reuters) - Yowie Group Ltd:

* Update on legal claim against Yowie North America by Whetstone Chocolate Factory and Atlantic Candy Co for breach of manufacturing agreement

* Both parties recently conducted a non-binding mediation session

* Parties were unable to negotiate a satisfactory outcome during mediation session

* Case is now likely to go to trial towards end of 2017

* Yowie North America has disclaimed liability and is defending action