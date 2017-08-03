FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-YRC Worldwide Q2 earnings per share ‍$0.57​
August 3, 2017 / 8:24 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-YRC Worldwide Q2 earnings per share ‍$0.57​

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc:

* YRC Worldwide reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $1.261 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion

* YRC Worldwide Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.57​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* YRC Worldwide Inc - ‍ Q2 2017 tonnage per day increased 2.7% at YRC Freight and 3.6% at regional segment compared to q2 2016​

* YRC Worldwide Inc - "as we look to second half of 2017", continue to see signs of a stable pricing environment in less-than-truckload sector​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

