July 10 YRC Worldwide Inc-
* YRC Worldwide - for the three months ended June 30, 2017,
co expects to report consolidated operating revenue of about
$1.2 billion to $1.3 billion
* YRC Worldwide - for full-year 2017, co projects
consolidated operating revenue of about $4.8 billion to $5.0
billion
* YRC Worldwide says on July 10, co launched amendment to
term loan credit agreement to extend maturity date of term loan
up to july 2022 - sec filing
* YRC Worldwide Inc - for three months ended june 30, 2017,
company expects to report adjusted ebitda of approximately $86
million to $96 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $4.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* YRC Worldwide Inc - for full-year 2017, company projects
adjusted ebitda of approximately $320 million to $340 million
* YRC Worldwide - investment in capital expenditures and
capital value equivalent of operating leases for revenue
equipment is anticipated to equal 6% to 8% of operating revenue
in 2017
* YRC Worldwide -investment in capex, capital value
equivalent of operating leases for revenue equipment anticipated
to equal 6% - 8% of operating revenue in 2017
* YRC Worldwide Inc - for full-year 2017, company projects
adjusted ebitda of approximately $320 million to $340 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2sGR1XK)
Further company coverage: