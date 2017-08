May 24 (Reuters) - Ysp Southeast Asia Holding Bhd

* Entered into share sale agreement with Chong Kak Siong to acquire 60,000 ordinary shares in Alpha Active Industries Sdn.

* Deal for total cash consideration of 5.4 million RGT

* Acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on EPS of yspsah group for year ending 31 Dec 2017