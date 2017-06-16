BRIEF-Ecomott says listing on Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious
* Says its stock began listing on Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on June 21
June 16 Yu Tak International Holdings
* Memorandum of understanding in relation to a proposed acquisition
* Target group is principally engaged in plastic recycling business in thailand
* Co, as purchaser, entered into non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with a potential vendor
* Company intends to acquire, and potential vendor intends to dispose of part of issued share capital in target company
* Says its third biggest shareholder, Hokkaido-based investment limited liability partnership cuts voting power in the co to 4 percent(25,000 shares), from 28.7 percent (175,000 shares),on June 21