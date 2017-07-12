July 12 Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based south japonica rice research institute with partners

* Says the institute is capitalized at 50 million yuan and the company will hold a 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/i46hcJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)