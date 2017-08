March 15 (Reuters) - Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 96.2 million shares of common stock and 2.3 million shares of preferred stock to merge with Global-taxfree corp, a financial company

* Merger ratio is 1: 13.0185000 between the co and Global-taxfree corp

* Merger effective date is Sep. 5

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GiYuWw

