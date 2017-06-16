UPDATE 4-'A' shares get MSCI nod in landmark moment for China's markets
* Investors hail "historic" decision after 3 years of rejection
June 16 Yueshou Environmental Holdings Ltd :
* Professional Wealth Creation entered into loan agreement with borrower in principal amount HK$15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors hail "historic" decision after 3 years of rejection
ROME, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of Syrian refugees in Jordan's Azraq camp don't pay for their food with cash but by a scan of their eyes.