5 months ago
March 13, 2017 / 11:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property announces secondary placement of units in Yuexiu Reit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Property Co Ltd

* Secondary placement of units in Yuexiu Reit

* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International

* Gross proceeds from proposed secondary placement are estimated to be approximately HK$555.9 million

* YXII agreed to sell all of issued manager fee units for a purchase price of HK$4.34 per issued manager fee unit

* YXII being Yuexiu International Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

