Tata Steel UK closes pension scheme to new accruals from March 31
LONDON, March 7 Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its UK operations.
Feb 27 Yuexiu Property Co Ltd:
* Original jv partners, purchaser and China Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement
* Purchaser and China Merchants Property shall acquire from transferors 31% and 69% of equity interests in target company
* Amount payable by purchaser in respect of its acquisition of a 17.98% indirect effective interest in project co is rmb1.08 billion
* Target company is Guangzhou Huiqi Real Estate Development Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed a draft U.S. House of Representatives Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare law and said it was open to negotiation, adding that he was working on a system to cut drug prices.
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index was little changed in Tuesday morning trading as gains for some heavyweight financial shares partly offset weakness in commodity prices that weighed on the country's substantial mining and energy sectors.