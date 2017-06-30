BRIEF-Fastbrick Robotics requests trading halt
* Company is in process of finalising a placement and trading halt of securities is requested until an announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30SYS Holdings Co Ltd
* Says chairman of the board and president of the company Yukinori Suzuki cut voting power in the company to 48.2 percent from 61.8 percent, effective June 30
MEXICO CITY, June 29 Three senior opposition officials in Mexico, including a party leader, were targeted with spying software sold to governments to fight criminals and terrorists, according to a report by researchers at the University of Toronto.