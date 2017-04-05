April 5 Yum China Holdings Inc
* Yum China achieved a strong first quarter with same-store
sales growth of 1%; operating profit grew 22%; restaurant margin
expanded to 23%
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same-store sales grew 1%, including growth of 1% at
KFC and 2% at pizza hut casual dining.
* Qtrly total revenues $1,284 million versus $1,303 million
* Yum China - confident in ability to deliver 550-600 new
builds while delivering double digit growth in operating profit,
excluding f/x, in 2017
* Q1 revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
