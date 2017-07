July 13(Reuters) - Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai Co Ltd

* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based unit, which is engaged in media service, marketing service, consulting service and creative service

* Effective Sept. 1

* Says this unit will be dissolved after the transaction

