BRIEF-Tech Mahindra says unit LCC Middle East FZ LLC to sell stake in LCC Pakistan to Talkpool Ag
* Co's step down unit LCC Middle East FZ LLC agreed to sell its 100% shareholding in LCC Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd to Talkpool Ag, Switzerland
June 16 Yunbo Digital Synergy Group Ltd :
* Loss for year attributable HK$39.6 million versus loss of HK$4.3 million
* For year ended 31 March 2017, group's revenue had amounted to about HK$28.6 million, down 91 percent
* Board of directors does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its stock began listing on Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on June 21