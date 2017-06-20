UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 20 YungShin Global Holding Corp :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pzasLp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.