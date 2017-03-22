FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yunnan Baiyao Holdings offers to buy Yunnan Baiyao Group's shares for 39.6 bln yuan
March 22, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Yunnan Baiyao Holdings offers to buy Yunnan Baiyao Group's shares for 39.6 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd

* Says shareholder changes in Yunnan Baiyao Holdings after Newhuadu Industrial Group's investment

* Says Yunnan Baiyao Holdings offers to buy 609.0 million shares in the company at 64.98 yuan ($9.44) per share in cash for up to 39.6 billion yuan

* Says controlling shareholder's tender offer does not intend to end floating status of the company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nd2ZYB; bit.ly/2n7aUoS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8867 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

