Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co Ltd

* Says it cuts share issue to 4.35 billion yuan ($634.48 million) from 4.70 billion yuan previously

* Says it plans to invest 100.8 million yuan to set up financial leasing firm with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lloqH3; bit.ly/2kVTf4d

