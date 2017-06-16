BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment secures development opportunity in Basel region
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
June 16 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says it and partner plan to set up jv in Shenzhen with registered capital at 300 million yuan ($44.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2siSGn2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8106 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy reached a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveiled a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.