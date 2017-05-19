BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate plans funds, asset acquisition, scraps private placement

May 19 (Reuters) - Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest up to 2.5 billion yuan ($362.86 million) to set up urbanization buyout fund with partners

* Says it plans to set up fund worth 8.0 billion yuan with Bank of Jiujiang

* Says it scraps 2016 share private placement plan

* Says it plans to acquire stakes of eight property companies for a combined 2.6 billion yuan via cash

