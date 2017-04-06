BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd :
* Says co's unit (plaintiff) receives judgment on the lawsuit filed against a Beijing-based pharmaceutical group co(defendant), regarding sale contract dispute
* According to the judgment, defendant was requested to repay 7.6 million yuan and litigation fee to plaintiff
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G3RSeU
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment