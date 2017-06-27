June 27Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 4 and the dividend will be paid on July 4

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jd19wc

