BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down

April 27 (Reuters) - Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 83.9 percent to 35.5 percent, or to be 5 million yuan to 20 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in FY 2016 (31 million yuan)

* Comments that in the same period last year several major projects completed and confirmed revenue, resulting in higher operating income and profits last year as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/esY7P9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)