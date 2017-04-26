FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yunnan Xiyi Industry sees H1 2017 net profit up 339.6-388.5 pct
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 26, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Yunnan Xiyi Industry sees H1 2017 net profit up 339.6-388.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Yunnan Xiyi Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 339.6 percent to 388.5 percent, or to be 14.4 million yuan to 16 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (3.3 million yuan)

* Comments that financial result consolidation of wholly owned unit, market expansion and product development, as well as cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yBDbtv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

