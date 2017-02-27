Hewlett Packard Enterprise to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 bln
March 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.
Feb 27 Yuuzoo Corporation Limited:
* Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer, Raul Ikonen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Corporate borrowers are piling into the European bond market this week, in a bid to capitalise on the insatiable demand for paper from the region's investors before political uncertainty sours momentum.
MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's communications watchdog said on Tuesday it had received a letter from LinkedIn Corp., a social networking website it had blocked, in which the company said it was not willing to take steps to comply with a Russian data storage law.