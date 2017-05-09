FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yuuzoo Corporation clarifies on media report
May 9, 2017 / 12:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Yuuzoo Corporation clarifies on media report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Yuuzoo Corporation Ltd:

* Refers to Business Times article “Yuuzoo ex-group financial controller’s exit preceded by refusal to affirm revenue policy” dated 6th May

* Yuuzoo corporation says it currently seeking legal advice on statements made by and actions taken by Thai Youn Fatt subsequent to his termination

* Thai Youn Fatt has, in view of company, committed another offence that has resulted in a police report being filed against him Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

