3 months ago
BRIEF-YY sees Q2 2017 revenue up about 23.7 to 28.7 percent
May 10, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-YY sees Q2 2017 revenue up about 23.7 to 28.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - YY Inc:

* YY reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 2.45 billion to RMB 2.55 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up about 23.7 to 28.7 percent

* Qtrly net revenues increased by 37.4pct to RMB2,267.0 million from RMB1,649.3 million in corresponding period of 2016

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to YY increased by 115.7pct to RMB565.7 million from RMB262.3 million in corresponding period of 2016

* YY Inc - diluted net income per ADS increased by 153.4pct to RMB9.25 in Q1 of 2017

* YY Inc - non-GAAP diluted net income per ads increased by 109.6pct to RMB9.62 in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

