BRIEF-H2o Innovation says unit recently renewed four municipal contracts
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
March 24 Zais Group Holdings Inc
* Zais group holdings, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Zais group holdings inc - has been undertaking a strategic review of company's business and has engaged a financial advisor for this purpose
* Zais group - held and expect to continue to hold preliminary discussions with potential counterparties and participants related to strategic review
* Zais group holdings inc qtrly earnings per share $0.29
* Zais group holdings inc qtrly total revenues $16.7 million versus $5 million
* Lockheed Martin - following service life extension program structural modifications, air force can safely operate block 40-52 aircraft to 2048, beyond