* Zais group holdings, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Zais group holdings inc - has been undertaking a strategic review of company's business and has engaged a financial advisor for this purpose

* Zais group - held and expect to continue to hold preliminary discussions with potential counterparties and participants related to strategic review

* Zais group holdings inc qtrly earnings per share $0.29

* Zais group holdings inc qtrly total revenues $16.7 million versus $5 million