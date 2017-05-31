BRIEF-Zall Group enters subscription agreement

May 31 (Reuters) - Zall Group Ltd

* ‍company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber​

* ‍deal for subscription price of hk$4.2 per subscription share​

* ‍company conditionally agreed to allot and issue, an aggregate of 357.1 million subscription shares​

* gross proceeds from subscription are estimated to be approximately hk$1.5 billion

* company intends to apply net proceeds from subscription to repay certain debt of group and as general working capital of group