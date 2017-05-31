FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zall Group enters subscription agreement
May 31, 2017 / 1:27 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Zall Group enters subscription agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Zall Group Ltd

* ‍company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber​

* ‍deal for subscription price of hk$4.2 per subscription share​

* ‍company conditionally agreed to allot and issue, an aggregate of 357.1 million subscription shares​

* gross proceeds from subscription are estimated to be approximately hk$1.5 billion

* company intends to apply net proceeds from subscription to repay certain debt of group and as general working capital of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

