BRIEF-Zall Group enters subscription agreement

May 31 (Reuters) - Zall Group Ltd
* company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
* deal for subscription price of hk$4.2 per subscription share
* company conditionally agreed to allot and issue, an aggregate of 357.1 million subscription shares
* gross proceeds from subscription are estimated to be approximately hk$1.5 billion
* company intends to apply net proceeds from subscription to repay certain debt of group and as general working capital of group