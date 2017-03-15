FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zargon Oil & Gas qtrly net loss $0.58 per share
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Zargon Oil & Gas qtrly net loss $0.58 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd

* Zargon oil & gas ltd. Provides 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Zargon oil & gas ltd - zargon's q4 2016 production volumes averaged 2,449 barrels of oil equivalent per day which was two percent lower

* Zargon oil & gas ltd- 2017 capital budget has been set at $7.8 million

* Zargon oil & gas ltd says projected to maintain production at stable 2017 guidance levels of 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Says zargon will continue with its strategic alternatives process

* Zargon oil & gas ltd - qtrly net loss $0.58 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

