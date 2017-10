May 16 (Reuters) - Zavolzhsky Engine Plant:

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 45.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 229.8 MILLION VERSUS RUB 289.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2rb0IA8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)