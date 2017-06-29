UPDATE 1-Home Capital sees 2nd-qtr loss on costs related to liquidity issue
June 29 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it expects to record a loss in the second quarter due to costs related to its efforts to shore up liquidity.
June 29 Zayo Group Holdings Inc
* Zayo group, llc announces proposed senior notes offering
* Zayo group holdings inc - intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $300 million of its 5.750% senior notes due 2027
* Zayo group holdings inc - intends to use net proceeds from 2027 senior notes offering to partially repay its outstanding term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teck resources ltd - announced that its Mexican subsidiary has entered into a binding agreement with a subsidiary of Goldcorp Inc