BRIEF-OMAM announces CEO succession process
* OM Asset Management Plc - peter Bain is stepping down from his roles as president, chief executive officer and director
June 29 Zayo Group Holdings Inc:
* Zayo Group, LLC prices $300 million senior notes offering
* Zayo Group, LLC - priced its previously announced private offering of its 5.750% senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OM Asset Management Plc - peter Bain is stepping down from his roles as president, chief executive officer and director
* American outdoor brands corporation reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results