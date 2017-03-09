FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-ZCL Composites Q4 earnings per share C$0.19
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2017 / 12:55 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-ZCL Composites Q4 earnings per share C$0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - ZCL Composites Inc

* ZCL composites reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 record financial results, special dividend and a 50% increase in quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.19

* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to C$46.6 million

* ZCL's board has decided to substantially increase its distribution to shareholders through two initiatives

* Backlog was $35.6 million as at December 31, 2016, compared to $38.5 million a year earlier.

* Says 50 percent increase in quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share

* Says one-time special dividend of $0.65 per share

* Confident that revenue for 2017 will be higher than 2016

* ZCL Composites Inc- remain confident in 10/10/10 plan of delivering 10% compound annual growth rates in revenues, earnings, and dividend payout for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.