March 9 Zeal Network SE:
* Adjustment of guidance due to prize pay-out
* Player has won a prize of approximately 15 million euros
($15.87 million)
* Total operating performance and EBIT in current fiscal
year 2017 will therefore be impacted by 15 million euros
* Assuming normal course of business in remaining reduces
its total operating performance guidance for 2017 from 145-155
million to 130-140 million euros and EBIT guidance from 30-40
million euros to 15-25 million euros
