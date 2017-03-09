March 9 Zeal Network SE:

* Adjustment of guidance due to prize pay-out

* Player has won a prize of approximately 15 million euros ($15.87 million)

* Total operating performance and EBIT in current fiscal year 2017 will therefore be impacted by 15 million euros

* Assuming normal course of business in remaining reduces its total operating performance guidance for 2017 from 145-155 million to 130-140 million euros and EBIT guidance from 30-40 million euros to 15-25 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)