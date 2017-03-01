FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Zeal Network FY normalised EBIT up 8 pct to EUR 50.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Zeal Network:

* Preliminary unaudited results for year ended 2016: Zeal outperforms guidance, driven by strong customer acquisition and activity

* Q4 normalised revenue of 39.2 million euros ($41.32 million) was up 7 percent on last year, with B2C segment contributing a robust 8 percent growth

* FY normalised EBIT amounted to 50.7 million euros; an increase of 8 percent on 47.1 million euros in 2015

* As announced on Jan. 26 Zeal expects full year total operating performance to be 145 million - 155 million euros and full year EBIT to be 30 million - 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

