March 16 (Reuters) - Zedge Inc

* Zedge announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Zedge- monthly active users for last 30 days of quarter increased 5.7% from prior quarter to 33.4 million

* Zedge qtrly revenue increased 7.9% from prior quarter to $2.6 million