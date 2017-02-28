BRIEF-BBC, ITV launch BritBox video streaming service in U.S.
* BBC Worldwide and ITV launch BritBox, a new subscription video-on-demand streaming service with a collection of British programming, in the U.S.
Feb 28 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
* Concludes sale of co's stake in Taj - India & transfer of major part of Sports Broadcasting Business of Taj - Mauritius
* Says 2nd phase of transaction expected to be concluded within next few months Source text: bit.ly/2lj8pgB Further company coverage:
March 7 British media companies BBC Worldwide and ITV Plc launched BritBox in the United States on Tuesday, a new subscription-based video streaming service that includes iconic British shows including "Blackadder", "Fawlty Towers" and "East Enders".
March 7 Blue Origin, a rocket company owned by Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, has signed France's Eutelsat Communications SA as its first customer for satellite launch services, he said on Tuesday.